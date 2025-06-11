Telemundo outlines 2026 World Cup Spanish-language coverage with 104 live broadcasts

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

With one year until the FIFA World Cup 2026, Telemundo, the Spanish-language broadcast home of the tournament, announced expanded programming and promotional initiatives, including full match coverage, a new campaign and the first National Fútbol Day in the United States.

Telemundo will air all 104 matches live — 92 on Telemundo and 12 on Universo — marking the most Men’s World Cup matches ever broadcast on a U.S. network.

Each match will also stream live on Peacock and the Telemundo app. The coverage will feature live reporting from all host venues and presentation studios in Mexico City, Miami and New York.

The company also unveiled the campaign “El Mundial Es Nuestro” to begin the promotional lead-up to the event. The campaign will run across NBCUniversal properties, including Telemundo, NBC, and Peacock, and involve editorial segments, digital content, and in-person fan events.

In addition, Telemundo secured Spanish-language rights to the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. The rights complement existing agreements covering Argentina and Brazil qualifiers and Team USA matches. Coverage of the final Concacaf rounds will begin in fall 2025.

As part of the countdown, Telemundo announced that June 11 will annually be recognized as El Día Nacional del Fútbol. The day commemorates the sport’s cultural relevance and the one-year-out marker to the World Cup.

Programming from the Telemundo Station Group includes the documentary “Tras La Huella Del Fútbol,” airing across owned stations and digital platforms. Additional programming such as “Camino Al Trofeo” and “Las Mujeres Detrás del Fútbol” will provide ongoing tournament coverage and highlight women’s roles in soccer.

Telemundo will also launch a 24/7 FAST channel, Telemundo Deportes Ahora, in August 2025. The service will feature more than 50 hours of weekly live sports content, with a focus on soccer.

Advertisement

NBCUniversal reported a rise in fan engagement compared to the previous World Cup. According to its data, 66% of Spanish-language viewers expressed strong excitement, and 79% indicated a greater connection with brands that advertise during the event.