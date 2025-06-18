‘SportsCenter’ launches 50-state tour with daily live broadcasts

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN has released the full schedule for its upcoming initiative, “SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days,” a nationwide tour that will bring live and recorded segments of the network’s flagship news program to a different U.S. state each day.

The tour begins June 27 in Washington, D.C., with a special edition of “SportsCenter” hosted by Scott Van Pelt. The series will continue through August 16, visiting all 50 states over a seven-week period. Each installment will highlight local sports traditions, events, and communities.

Key events on the itinerary include UFC 317 in Las Vegas, the MLB Home Run Derby in Atlanta, the ESPYS in Los Angeles, WNBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, and The Ocho programming from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., will also be featured.

This marks the first national SportsCenter tour since 2005, when ESPN conducted its “SportsCenter Across America” campaign.

The 2024 tour is designed to emphasize ESPN’s engagement with both in-person and digital audiences. It coincides with the company’s preparations for its direct-to-consumer platform launch later this year.

A range of anchors will host from each location, including Elle Duncan, Kevin Negandhi, Nicole Briscoe, Hannah Storm, and Michael Eaves. Events span major professional competitions, youth and amateur sports, and regional cultural gatherings such as the Neshoba County Fair in Mississippi and the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.

Each state’s segment will be broadcast from a distinct location, with coverage scheduled throughout the day depending on the event. Highlights include:

June 27 – Washington, D.C.: SportsCenter kickoff with Scott Van Pelt at 5 p.m.

June 28 – Nevada: UFC 317 PPV in Las Vegas, 1 a.m., Nicole Briscoe & Michael Eaves

June 29 – South Dakota: BMX Mount Rushmore Nationals, 7 a.m., Shae Cornette

June 30 – Alaska: Midnight Sun Festival, 12 a.m., Randy Scott

July 1 – Alabama: World Police & Fire Games, 12 p.m., Matt Barrie

July 3 – Washington: Rubik’s WCA World Championship, 6 p.m., Kevin Negandhi

July 4 – New York: Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and Subway Series, 1 p.m., Treavor Scales & Kevin Connors

July 14 – Georgia: MLB Home Run Derby, 2 p.m., Elle Duncan & Kevin Negandhi

July 16 – California: The ESPYS, 6 p.m., Elle Duncan & Kevin Negandhi

July 18 – Indiana: WNBA All-Star Weekend, 6 p.m., Elle Duncan & Hannah Storm

July 24 – Wyoming: Cheyenne Frontier Days, 11 p.m., Gary Striewski

July 25 – Iowa: Youth Baseball Tournament at Field of Dreams, 6 p.m., Kevin Negandhi

July 31 – Ohio: OSU Training Camp & NFL Hall of Fame Game, 2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 6 p.m., Matt Barrie & Kevin Negandhi

Aug. 1 – Florida: The Ocho at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, 2 p.m., Randy Scott & Gary Striewski

Aug. 8 – North Carolina: Little League Softball World Series, 6 p.m., Elle Duncan

Aug. 16 – Pennsylvania: Little League World Series, Weekend AM, Kevin Negandhi

