Tubi for Creators debuts with digital-first content from six creators

Tubi, the free ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corp., on Wednesday announced the launch of Tubi for Creators, a new program aimed at expanding its content offering through partnerships with digital content creators.

The initiative includes more than 500 videos of episodic content available through a new section of the platform called the “Creatorverse.” Tubi stated that additional creators and thousands more videos will be added in the coming weeks.

Six digital creators and media companies are part of the initial launch: Dan and Riya, FunnyMike, Jubilee, Kinigra Deon, Mythical Entertainment, and Watcher. Their content spans genres such as comedy, horror, drama and documentary.

To lead the effort, Tubi appointed Rich Bloom as general manager of creator programs and executive vice president of business development. Bloom previously served as general manager of Vimeo OTT and held leadership roles at Alibaba, Hearst and AOL.

“We’re listening to our viewers and recognize their desire for more stories that reflect culture and talent from the digital world,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi. “As the home for free, premium entertainment, Tubi is uniquely poised to bring the creator economy to Hollywood and expand the pathways for creators to succeed in long-form storytelling. Rich has spent his career in video partnering and supporting creators, and I’m excited for him to accelerate our efforts to help more storytellers find their audience and bring more unique stories to our fans.”

The new creator-focused effort follows other Tubi initiatives including partnerships with Kickstarter and The Blacklist, as well as the development of Stubios, a viewer-driven studio platform.

Tubi is offering the creator program as a pathway for digital storytellers to access a broader distribution platform for long-form content. The company said additional details, including funding opportunities for production, will be announced later this year.

Tubi reports a content library of nearly 300,000 movies and television episodes, including nearly 400 original titles.

