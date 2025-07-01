Dalet Flex LTS release elevates content workflows with new features and collaboration tools

Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, announced the release of Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS (long-term support), introducing powerful new capabilities to its flagship media workflow platform. This major release debuts the Secure Share feature, enabling external collaboration without compromising security or control. Users can now generate secure, time-limited links for seamless media exchange, whether sharing single assets, collections, review sessions, or delivery packages.

The release also introduces Flex Packages — modular, pre-configured functionality bundles grouped into five strategic packs. These packages accelerate time-to-value by enabling AI-powered workflows (Dalet Media Cortex, DeepVA, OpenAI), live production integration, content review and approval, and more. Additional enhancements include a fully Kubernetes-native architecture and expanded language and captioning support in Dalet Cut, allowing media organizations to scale operations and deliver content globally with greater agility.

“With its latest updates, Dalet Flex introduces powerful production workflow improvements, blending advanced automation with intuitive, user-friendly enhancements,” states Aaron Kroger, Director of Product Marketing and Communications at Dalet. “The new capabilities underscore our commitment to streamlining processes and boosting efficiency. Features like Secure Share and packaged workflows optimize collaboration, allowing teams to work faster and smarter. The ongoing platform improvements save time and effort, while helping organizations deliver high-quality content more efficiently.”

Key Highlights of Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS

Designed to integrate seamlessly into any media ecosystem, Dalet Flex 2025.6 introduces new features that enhance workflows for media ingest, strategic content management, and distribution.

Secure Collaboration

The new Secure Share feature transforms how media teams collaborate with external partners, providing safe and efficient asset sharing. It offers secure access to individual assets, collections and reviews with granular permissions and activity tracking for complete control, eliminating the need to transfer assets between platforms.

Rapid Deployment

Preconfigured, packaged workflows provide standardized solutions for common requirements, enabling quick adoption and rapid deployment for teams.

Enhanced Usability and Accessibility

An improved user interface with optimized layouts makes navigation easier, while expanded language support—including Italian, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Hebrew—reduces friction and enhances team efficiency.

Streamlined Captioning

Dalet Cut now enables seamless creation, translation, and editing of caption files. Paired with FlexMAM’s ability to manage these files as individual assets, this enhancement streamlines editorial workflows.

Unmatched Scalability

A full Kubernetes architecture ensures maximum scalability, cost efficiency, and reliability. Benefits include auto-scaling, self-healing, zero-downtime updates, and seamless performance in high-demand environments.

Optimized Ingest operations

The new Dalet Ingest Portal offers a modern, user-friendly, web-based ingest scheduler, enabling efficient management of live ingest across cloud and on-prem environments through a centralized platform. The Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS release includes beta access to the portal.

Driving Business Value for Media Across Industries

The Dalet Flex 2025.6 LTS update empowers organizations beyond traditional broadcasters to optimize their content workflows with cutting-edge tools. The new packaged workflows enable quick implementation, tailored to address specific workflow needs, such as production or archive. Whether in corporate settings, sports organizations, or digital content creation, the platform is tailored to scale and evolve with shifting industry needs for content creators of all sizes.

“Dalet Flex serves as the central hub for creating a seamless and efficient ecosystem that helps businesses accelerate transformation, drive growth, and improve efficiency,” says Kroger. “This expanded functionality allows content to seamlessly flow through every stage of its life cycle, whether in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid. Dalet continues to drive the industry’s modernization by offering innovative tools and supporting a strong media ecosystem.”