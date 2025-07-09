WCBS moves Moore to weekday 5 p.m. anchor spot

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News and Stations‘ flagship New York station, WCBS, has moved weekend anchor Jessica Moore to the weekday 5 p.m. newscast.

Moore has already appeared alongside Kristine Johnson on the 5, and will also continue in a reporting role for the station.

“I’m excited to join CBS New York’s weekday team and take on this new chapter in my career,” said Moore in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue telling meaningful

stories and connecting with our viewers in this new role.”

“Jessica is a thorough and thoughtful journalist. While she thrives during breaking news, it is never at the expense of her humanity,” said CBS New York news director

Sarah Burke. “She and Kristine make an excellent team on the anchor desk.”

It was not immediately clear if Moore has already anchored her final weekend broadcast.

Moore has been with WCBS for nine years. She previously worked at WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky, KVVU and KSNV in Las Vegas, Nevada, and WDTN in Dayton, Ohio.