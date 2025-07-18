Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tom Llamas has stepped into one of the most iconic roles in American journalism: anchor of “NBC Nightly News.”

For him, the weight of that responsibility is matched by a deep personal connection to the newsroom itself — and to the larger mission of NBC News.

“Carrying on the ‘Nightly’ legacy has been the honor of my life,” Llamas said in the debut episode of The A Block from NCS. “To sit in this chair really has just meant the world to me.”

In addition to anchoring “NBC Nightly News,” Llamas also leads “Top Story” on NBC News Now, the network’s streaming newscast — a rare dual role that bridges legacy broadcasting and the future of digital journalism. Across both shows, his focus is clear: earn the viewer’s trust.

Llamas brings decades of field and on-air experience to the job, including formative years behind the scenes at NBC News. “I’ve run prompter, built graphics, shot video — I still use all of that today,” he said. “Being anchor and managing editor, it helps that I understand every part of what goes into the broadcast.”

His approach to leadership is grounded in teamwork and empathy.

“Every job in the newsroom matters,” he said. “When I was a production assistant, I gave it my all — and I know our team today is doing the same.”

Whether it’s the nightly broadcast or the streaming desk, Llamas is clear about his purpose… “Every day, I work for the viewer. That’s the job.”

Watch the full interview of The A Block above and catch new episodes of our short-form Q&A series on the NCS YouTube channel.