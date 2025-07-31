BBC and Met Office announce partnership to enhance weather coverage

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The BBC and the Met Office have announced a new partnership aimed at delivering an enhanced public weather service across the United Kingdom.

The agreement reunites the two organizations, combining the BBC’s broadcast journalism with the Met Office’s meteorological science to provide more accurate, accessible and trusted weather information. According to the joint statement, the partnership is intended to support public safety, improve awareness of climate issues and increase engagement with weather stories across the country.

Tim Davie, director-general of the BBC, said the collaboration would help audiences make informed decisions by combining scientific data with storytelling. “The BBC’s world-renowned journalism will be working together with the Met Office’s weather and climate intelligence to turn science into stories,” Davie said.

Penny Endersby, chief executive of the Met Office, said the partnership would help expand the organization’s public reach. “Together we can reach even more people with essential weather information, helping them to plan their days, stay safe when it matters and keep well-informed in our changing climate,” she said.

The BBC and the Met Office stated that the collaboration would initially focus on delivering more accurate forecasts across both digital and broadcast platforms. It will also involve co-created content and long-term projects aimed at weather education and addressing misinformation related to climate and weather.

The phased rollout of the partnership will take place over the coming months and years. Additional details are expected to be released later in 2025.