WSVN, the Sunbeam Television-owned Fox affiliate in Miami, Florida, launched ABC Miami Aug. 4, 2025.

The channel is carried over the air on subchannel 7.2 and Channel 18, after WPLG, the longtime ABC affiliate in the market, wasn’t able to solidify renewal agreement with ABC.