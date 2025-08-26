‘Wake Up Barstool’ coming to FS1 mornings in September

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Sports will launch a new two-hour daily studio show titled “Wake Up Barstool” on Tuesday, Sept. 2, airing live on FS1 from 8 to 10 a.m. Eastern time.

The program is produced in collaboration with Barstool Sports and will feature a rotating group of the brand’s personalities. Regular contributors include Dave Portnoy, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric Sollenberger, known as “PFT Commenter.” Others scheduled to appear include T-Bob Hebert, Brandon Walker and former NBA player Jason Williams.

According to Fox Sports, the show will focus on sports discussions, interviews with athletes and cultural figures and commentary delivered in the style associated with Barstool’s digital content.

“This is a huge step for us,” said Portnoy in a statement. “We’ve built a community that talks about sports the way fans actually do, and now we get to do it every morning on national television.”

Mark Silverman, president and chief operating officer of Fox Sports, said the show would bring “a bold and original” perspective to the network’s morning programming.

The lineup of hosts varies by day. Portnoy, Williams, Walker and Rico Bosco are set to appear on Mondays; Katz, Nick Turani, Eddie Farrer and Hebert on Tuesdays; Walker and Hebert on Wednesdays; Sollenberger, Mark Titus, Jersey Jerry and Hebert on Thursdays; and Hebert with a rotating group on Fridays.

“Wake Up Barstool” joins FS1’s weekday schedule in a morning slot currently occupied by sports commentary and studio programming.

