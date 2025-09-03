ESPN to launch fifth season of ‘ManningCast’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN’s “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” colloquially known as “ManningCast,” is set to return for its fifth season Sept. 8, 2025.

The alternate telecast, hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, will feature 12 installments, pushing it past the 50-episode mark.

Episodes will continue to air on ESPN2 and via the ESPN app. Subscribers to ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streamer will also have access to the feed. It will also continue to stream on NFL+ mobile apps.

ESPN DTC on the ESPN App. On mobile, fans can continue to watch on NFL+. Across all platforms, each episode begins shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

The popular series begins with its annual kickoff tradition, as J.J. McCarthy makes his NFL debut and 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams begins his second season under new head coach Ben Johnson as the Vikings and Bears meet in an NFC North clash, according to the network.

Peyton and Eli return for Lions-Ravens (Week 3) and Chiefs-Jaguars (Week 5) before beginning a stretch of six consecutive weeks, featuring Commanders-Chiefs (Week 8), Cardinals-Cowboys (Week 9), Eagles-Packers (Week 10), Cowboys-Raiders (Week 11), Panthers-49ers (Week 12), and Giants-Patriots (Week 13).

The regular season will conclude with Dolphins-Steelers (Week 15) and their first Week 18 game (TBD matchup at either 4:30 p.m. or 8:15 p.m.). The show’s finale, once again, airs on Monday night of Wild Card Weekend (Jan. 12, 2026).

“ManningCast” complements ESPN’s traditional “Monday Night Football” presentation, which features Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, and Laura Rutledge each week and multiple games in Weeks 2, 4, 6, 7 before Doubleheader Saturday in Week 18. More on ESPN’s entire 25 game portfolio can be found here.

Advertisement

In its first four seasons, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli has aired 42 telecasts, averaging 1.3 million viewers per show.

“ManningCast” has twice won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series, first following its debut season and again after the 2023 season.

Other highlights of the upcoming season include:

A-List Guests: A staple of the show returns, with personalities from the NFL, pop culture, and beyond continuing to join the fun throughout the entire game, including a different first half guest(s) each week.

Innovative Technology: Peyton and his gadgets have become a signature part of the show. This year, the two-time Super Bowl Champion is bringing back his interactive Whiteboard, allowing him to educate (and entertain) viewers at home by dissecting plays in real-time.

Fan Centric Approach: Whether it’s the prediction panel, facial expressions, or moments of shock and awe, Peyton and Eli will continue to infuse the telecast, at times, with the fan’s perspective.