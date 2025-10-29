Disney closes on Fubo acquisition as YouTube TV blackout looms

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Disney has put the final touches on its acquisition of Fubo, a move that will help it expand the reach of its pay TV operations currently anchored by Hulu + Live TV, even as Disney-owned channels could go dark on YouTube TV.

Combined, the two services have about 6 million vMVPD subscribers.

Disney has said it will continue to operate both services separately with separate plans and channel lineups as well as retaining their brand names.

The 6 million combined figure means that Disney now controls the sixth-largest pay TV provider in the U.S.

The figure moves it much closer to fellow vMVPD provider YouTube TV, which said it had passed the 8 million subscriber mark in early 2024 but is reportedly inching closer to 10 million.

Disney’s acquisition of the Fubo was a result of 2024 settlement over an antitrust lawsuit Fubo brought against Disney, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery after the trio attempted to launch Venu Sports, a venture that would have created a standalone sports-centric streamer.

Those plans were scrapped about Venu lost a key legal battle over alleged anti-competitive behavior that had, according to the suit, attempt to make it more challenging for Fubo to operate.

Meanwhile, Disney is currently locked in a retransmission battle with YouTube TV, which means its subscribers could lose access to local ABC-owned stations as well as Disney-owned networks such as ESPN and Disney Channel.

Advertisement

The companies’ current deal expires Oct. 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. eastern, and so far the two sides have been unable to reach a deal.

ABC-owned stations and Disney networks have been running scrolls during popular programming alerting YouTube TV subscribers of a potential blackout.

It’s not clear if Hulu + Live TV and Fubo’s new combined figure could be a factor in negotiations — or if it might prove beneficial to Disney as a bargaining chip.