Florida Public Radio Emergency Network launches new broadcast studio in Gainesville

FX Design Group has completed a new multimedia broadcast studio for the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN), operated by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications.

The facility was developed to enhance FPREN’s ability to deliver real-time emergency information to the public.

The project included design, fabrication and installation services by FX Design Group, with systems integration provided by Conference Technologies Inc.

Located in Gainesville, the studio features an adaptable layout and integrated broadcast systems intended to support live and recorded content across television, radio and digital platforms.

FPREN coordinates statewide coverage during severe weather and other emergencies through a network of public media stations. The new studio expands its production capacity and provides a dedicated space for continuous operation during critical events.

