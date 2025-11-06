Streaming services reach 91% of U.S. households, Parks Associates reports

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Streaming video continues to grow as the dominant method of home entertainment consumption in the United States, according to new data released by Parks Associates.

The firm reports that 91% of U.S. internet households now subscribe to at least one streaming service, while traditional pay-TV has fallen to 41% penetration. The findings are part of Parks Associates’ latest “S.O.S. State of Streaming” report, which will be distributed at its upcoming Future of Video: Business of Streaming conference.

According to the research, U.S. households now average nearly six streaming subscriptions and spend approximately $109 per month on video services. This places the estimated total market value at $147 billion annually.

Parks Associates attributes much of this growth to the popularity of subscription-based and hybrid monetization models.

Jennifer Kent, vice president of research at Parks Associates, said the transformation of streaming services goes beyond content access.

“Streaming is no longer just about content access, it’s about experience, engagement, and profitability,” Kent said. “The lines between streaming, broadband, and commerce are blurring. The television has become a connected platform, one that unites content, advertising, and transaction opportunities in a single experience.”

The report outlines how platforms and publishers are adapting to a converged media landscape where growth is tied not only to subscriber counts but also to user engagement, retention, and the integration of commerce features.

The “S.O.S. State of Streaming” report explores market shifts driven by technology adoption, changing consumer habits, and service innovations. It highlights how these trends are reshaping the business models and strategies of companies operating in the home entertainment sector.

