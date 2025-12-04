Telemundo to air live FAST specials surrounding FIFA World Cup Draw

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo Station Group’s free ad-supported streaming television regional news channels will stream a pair of live specials Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, to deliver comprehensive coverage surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in Washington, D.C.

“Modo Fútbol: El Sorteo” (“Football Mode: The Draw”) will stream at 2 p.m. Eastern and “Pasión Fútbol: El Sorteo” (“Football Passion: The Draw”) at 8 p.m.

The half-hour shows will feature real-time reaction, on-the-ground reporting and expert analysis after the qualified national teams are assigned into 12 groups of four for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The shows will originate from Miami and Washington, D.C., and will include updates from correspondents located in key host cities across the nation.

“Our streaming channels continue expanding access to premium sports and live event coverage,” said Osvaldo “Ozzie” Martínez, executive vice president of multiplatform news, original programming & standards for Telemundo Station Group, in a statement. “These specials bring viewers across the country closer to one of the key moments on the road to FIFA World Cup.”

Both specials will stream across Telemundo Station Group’s four regional FAST channels: Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas. The channels are available across leading streaming services and connected TV devices, as well as on Telemundo-owned station digital platforms.

The programs will encore throughout Friday evening and across the weekend on all four FAST channels. Additional World Cup related programming will air on Noticias Telemundo Texas on Dec. 5, including “Houston: Camino al Mundial” (“Houston: Road to the World Cup”) and a live post-draw analysis.

“Modo Fútbol: El Sorteo” will be produced by Telemundo 51 Miami, WSCV. Telemundo 47 Nueva York, WNJU, and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles, KVEA, will co-produce “Pasión Fútbol: El Sorteo.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in North America for the first time in more than 30 years, beginning June 11, 2026. Telemundo is the exclusive Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup 26 in the United States.