Pinterest to acquire CTV ad platform tvScientific

Pinterest has agreed to acquire tvScientific, a connected television (CTV) advertising platform focused on performance-based marketing. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2026 pending regulatory review, marks Pinterest’s entry into the performance TV space.

The company said the acquisition will combine its audience intent data with tvScientific’s outcome-based CTV advertising tools. Pinterest stated that the integration will allow advertisers to measure how connected TV contributes to their performance marketing campaigns.

“tvScientific turns CTV into an accessible, measurable performance channel, letting advertisers of any size run their own CTV campaigns, pay by outcome, and use data to validate TV’s impact,” said Bill Ready, chief executive officer at Pinterest.

tvScientific’s platform includes automated media buying, AI-powered optimization, and deterministic attribution. Pinterest said it will integrate these capabilities into its performance ad products, including Pinterest Performance+, its AI-powered ad suite.

Pinterest has 600 million monthly active users and said its platform generates predictive intent signals based on user behavior. These data signals will be used to enhance ad targeting and attribution in the CTV environment.

tvScientific was founded in 2020 and has raised approximately $60 million to date. The company’s 160 employees will continue to operate under the tvScientific brand as a separate unit within Pinterest.

Jason Fairchild, chief executive officer at tvScientific, said the acquisition brings together a performance-focused CTV engine with an intent-rich visual search platform.

“This is the first time a performance CTV engine will come together at scale with an intent-rich visual search platform, and it fundamentally changes what marketers can expect from TV,” Fairchild said.

The companies plan to focus on expanding tvScientific’s offerings in the U.S. market before pursuing international growth. Pinterest noted that it does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its financial results.

Pinterest last made an acquisition in 2022 when it bought The Yes, an AI-driven shopping app. Executives said the company had previously partnered with tvScientific before pursuing the acquisition.

The deal highlights broader interest in connected TV ad platforms designed for small and medium-sized advertisers. Firms such as Vibe, MNTN, Stamp, and Airspot are also developing CTV advertising tools aimed at simplifying creative production and campaign setup for smaller marketers.

Pinterest said the acquisition aligns with its long-term strategy to create a multi-channel performance advertising platform encompassing search, social, and connected TV.