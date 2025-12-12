IAB Tech Lab defines six core ad formats in new CTV portfolio

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

IAB Tech Lab has released a new CTV Ad Portfolio and an updated version of its Guide to Programmatic CTV, offering standardized definitions and guidance for transacting connected TV advertising formats.

The portfolio outlines six core CTV ad formats: Pause, Menu, Screensaver, In Scene, Squeezebacks, and Overlays. These formats were developed from more than 100 submissions collected through the Ad Format Hero initiative, which sought input from across the industry.

Alongside the portfolio, IAB Tech Lab published updated programmatic guidance with expanded OpenRTB support, specifically for the Pause and Menu formats, which were prioritized by the working group. Both documents are open for public comment until Jan. 31, 2026.

“With streaming and CTV now accounting for the majority of U.S. TV viewing, the need for standardized formats has grown,” said Anthony Katsur, CEO of IAB Tech Lab. “Publishers, buyers, and platforms needed a common language for emerging CTV formats and a way to streamline how these formats are traded.”

The guidance aims to support the consistent rendering of ad creatives, reduce redundant production work, and lessen operational burdens caused by inconsistent implementation.

The new standards follow the precedent of IAB Tech Lab’s Digital Ad Portfolio for display advertising in OpenRTB and are intended to create alignment across platforms and devices.

Industry leaders expressed support for the initiative.

“Clear standards like this make it so much easier for everyone to scale new CTV formats,” said Ken Weiner, chief technology officer at GumGum.

“Interoperability is essential to unlocking the full potential of CTV,” said Gianluca Milano, ad experience product at Disney. “These new standards will benefit the entire ecosystem by establishing a consistent framework for advanced ad formats.”

Ryan McConville, executive vice president and chief product officer of advertising products and solutions at NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships, said consistent standards help advertisers of all sizes access premium video more efficiently.

To participate in the public comment period, stakeholders can visit iabtechlab.com/standards/ctv-ad-portfolio.