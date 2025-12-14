NBC News bids farewell to Rahima Ellis after decades of reporting

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News correspondent Rahima Ellis has signed off after decades of reporting, marking the end of a journalism career that spanned continents and major world events.

In a farewell segment, Ellis revisited stories that highlighted both hardship and hope. Among them was the story of Zion Harvey, a child who became the first to receive a double hand transplant. Ellis followed his journey from surgery to recovery, citing his determination and the support of his mother as a lasting source of inspiration.

Another moment Ellis identified as unforgettable was reporting from Rwanda during a refugee crisis. She described witnessing the toll of cholera and the choices people were forced to make in desperate circumstances.

“There are two [stories] that haunt me,” Ellis said. “One, in Rwanda, a million people died in a refugee crisis. I saw bodies floating in the water… The other one was right here at home, 9/11.”

Ellis covered the September 11 attacks from the ground in New York City, recalling the impact it had on local communities and families. She said it was particularly difficult because it occurred in her own backyard.

Reflecting on her career, Ellis said the common thread across her reporting was the shared humanity she encountered around the world.

“I learned that we’re more alike than we are different,” she said. “They wanted the same thing that I wanted — safety, security, clean air, fresh water.”

In addition to covering major breaking news, Ellis contributed to long-form reporting on education, politics and culture. Her work with NBC’s Education Nation initiative took her to schools in the United States, China and Finland.

Colleagues described Ellis using words like “selfless,” “grace” and “dynamic.” In closing remarks, anchor Tom Llamas thanked her on behalf of the network and viewers.

“You gave us so much,” Llamas said. “You always had a great attitude… so gracious… just happy to be part of the show and to do journalism.”

Ellis said she was proud of her time at NBC News and left with a sense of optimism.

“I’m leaving here with a heart filled,” she said.