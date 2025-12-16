Parks Associates forecasts $190.7 billion in U.S. subscription video revenue by 2030

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. No paywall. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Total U.S. subscription TV and video revenue is projected to grow from $186.5 billion in 2025 to $190.7 billion in 2030, according to a new forecast released by Parks Associates on Dec. 16.

The “Subscription Video Forecast: 2025–2030” anticipates that subscriptions across pay TV and streaming services will increase from 719 million in 2025 to 765 million by the end of the decade. The report attributes this growth to the continued shift toward streaming, the expansion of ad-supported video tiers, and the contraction of traditional pay-TV offerings.

Average household spending on subscription video services is expected to rise from $101.25 in 2020 to a peak of $122.74 in 2028. By 2030, that figure is forecast to decline slightly to $122.04.

“As the U.S. video market matures, growth is no longer about adding new households — it’s about optimizing value,” said Michael Goodman, research director at Parks Associates. “Consumers are stacking more services, gravitating toward ad-supported tiers, and demanding more flexibility.”

The report combines proprietary research and quantitative modeling to provide estimates for subscriber counts and revenue across the market. It includes detailed analysis of subscription trends, service stacking, ad-supported revenue by provider, pay-TV subscriber decline, and shifting consumer perceptions.

The forecast was released during the eighth annual “Future of Video: Business of Streaming” event, which also featured the firm’s “S.O.S. State of Streaming” report. Contributing companies included Philo, InterDigital, Skreens, Adeia, Broadpeak, and Sling TV.

Parks Associates said the model offers insights into long-term market changes and strategic implications for operators, streaming platforms, and hybrid service providers.