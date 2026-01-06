CES 2026: Bitmovin’s Stream Lab MCP Server enables LLM-based video testing on physical devices

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bitmovin will highlight the Stream Lab MCP Server, designed to allow AI agents and large language models to initiate and manage video playback testing using natural language, during CES 2026.

The server was developed in partnership with Alpic, a provider of cloud infrastructure services. It integrates Bitmovin’s existing Stream Lab testing solution with the Model Context Protocol, an emerging open standard for interfacing AI systems with external tools.

According to Bitmovin, the MCP Server enables agentic AI tools to carry out tasks such as test creation, execution and analysis without requiring traditional software integration. The server supports automated testing on more than 30 physical devices, including smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Vizio, as well as web browsers and gaming consoles.

The Model Context Protocol, or MCP, offers a structured, context-based orchestration layer for AI interactions. Unlike traditional application programming interfaces, which provide fixed endpoints, MCP servers are designed to facilitate dynamic task execution by AI agents.

The new server can be used in combination with Bitmovin’s Observability MCP Server. This integration allows agents to incorporate real-world quality of experience data into test scenarios by prioritizing playback testing on devices experiencing the most frequent issues.

“Bitmovin’s automated video stream testing solution Stream Lab already replaces slow manual testing processes with fully automated testing on physical devices,” said James Varndell, senior director of product management at Bitmovin. “Now, with the launch of the Stream Lab MCP, we’re giving our customers a powerful new way to control playback testing using simple commands in everyday language without human intervention.”

Varndell added that Stream Lab’s MCP Server can interface with AI tools such as Claude, enabling natural language commands to explore devices, run tests and analyze reports.