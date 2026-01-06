CES 2026: PubMatic launches AgenticOS for autonomous ad campaign execution

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

PubMatic has launched a new operating system designed to enable autonomous agent-to-agent advertising execution across digital environments, dubbed AgenticOS.

AgenticOS allows intelligent software agents to plan, transact, and optimize programmatic campaigns in real time, the company noted. The platform aims to reduce manual setup and enhance performance consistency while giving advertisers control over strategy and brand safety parameters.

PubMatic said AgenticOS has been developed in collaboration with several advertising and publishing partners, including WPP Media, Butler/Till, MiQ, Brkthru, Foxtel Media, Olyzon and Wpromote. These companies are participating in early testing and deployment of agent-led workflows, which use natural language input to guide campaign execution.

An early deployment in December 2025 involved Butler/Till and Geloso Beverage Group’s Clubtails. The campaign was executed using Claude, an AI interface that communicated with AgenticOS to select tactics, execute media buys, and adjust performance metrics autonomously within set parameters.

AgenticOS runs on PubMatic’s global infrastructure and uses NVIDIA-accelerated computing to support large-scale transactions with low latency. The platform operates through three core layers:

Infrastructure layer : Processes high-speed data to support real-time decision-making.

: Processes high-speed data to support real-time decision-making. Application layer : Interprets campaign intent and automates planning, pacing, forecasting and measurement.

: Interprets campaign intent and automates planning, pacing, forecasting and measurement. Transaction layer: Executes media buys and manages in-flight campaigns via PubMatic’s Activate platform.

The company said early tests showed campaign setup time was reduced by 87% and issue resolution by 70%.

To support adoption, PubMatic also launched the Agentic AI Acceleration Program, which is intended to help partners move from testing to live deployments in the first quarter of 2026. The program will focus on execution, governance, and measurement.

Amanda Grant, executive vice president and global head of data and tech partnerships at WPP Media, said the company is exploring the role of agentic AI in enhancing WPP Open and Open Intelligence.

Scott Ensign, chief strategy officer at Butler/Till, said AgenticOS enabled faster campaign delivery, while Tom Leone, vice president of media services at Brkthru, described the system as a natural extension of real-time optimization workflows.

Executives from Foxtel Media, Olyzon, MiQ and Wpromote also cited performance and operational benefits in statements included in the announcement.

PubMatic was founded in 2006 and operates a programmatic advertising platform connecting buyers, publishers and data partners. The company said AgenticOS builds on its previous investments in AI, including agent-to-agent communication protocols and optimization tools.

More information about the platform and pilot programs is available at https://go.pubmatic.com/agenticOS.