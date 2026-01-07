CES 2026: Index Exchange adds Gracenote-powered show-level reporting for Spectrum Reach inventory

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Index Exchange has introduced a new capability that enables show-level reporting for buyers of streaming TV inventory, powered by metadata and content IDs from Gracenote. The company said the feature offers advertisers more detailed transparency into where ads appear without requiring activation against pre-defined Gracenote segments.

Spectrum Reach is among the first media companies to use the capability, which provides enhanced contextual signals and program-level impression counts for inventory transacted through Index.

The development builds on a previous collaboration between Index and Gracenote that integrated Gracenote IDs into Index’s supply-side platform. According to the companies, the current implementation makes Index the only SSP providing show-level reporting directly linked to Gracenote’s content ID graph and TMS IDs.

James Wilhite, vice president of product at Index Exchange, said the feature is designed to simplify access to transparency and performance insights for buyers.

“Marketers want deeper transparency and more actionable signals in streaming TV, and we are focused on making these capabilities simple to access through programmatic,” Wilhite said.

The capability enables program-level reporting that helps marketers evaluate brand suitability, measure performance and inform future planning, without adding complexity to workflows or requiring segment-based activation.

Gracenote’s content metadata allows advertisers to understand content themes and show types associated with their campaigns. Jake Richardson, vice president of partnerships at Gracenote, said the integration supports stronger outcomes for buyers and sellers.

“Gracenote and Index are working together to make content-based data more interoperable and practical for modern ad buying,” Richardson said.

For media owners, the tool provides a scalable way to share contextual data while maintaining privacy. Index said no user information is tied to the reporting. Spectrum Reach’s early adoption demonstrates how streaming suppliers can leverage metadata to enhance transparency and differentiate inventory.

Daniel Callahan, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at Spectrum Reach, said the partnership offers benefits for both advertisers and viewers.

“The combination of transparency and high-quality, privacy-focused data are the foundation of smart media investments and help drive better decisions,” Callahan said.

The companies said the collaboration aims to improve transparency and measurement in streaming TV advertising environments.