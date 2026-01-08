Vince Lattanzio named news director at NBC 5 Chicago

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC 5 Chicago has named Vince Lattanzio as its next news director. He is scheduled to begin the role Jan. 12.

The announcement was made by Sally Ramirez, senior vice president of news for NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago.

Lattanzio will be responsible for managing day-to-day newsroom operations, including oversight of NBC 5’s investigative and consumer units—”NBC 5 Investigates,” “NBC 5 Responds”—and its political franchise, “Decision 2026.” He will also coordinate closely with the station’s digital teams and collaborate with Telemundo Chicago (WSNS-TV) on joint editorial coverage.

“Vince has distinguished himself as one of our industry’s most respected multimedia leaders, backed by a proven record of success and national recognition,” Ramirez said. “His leadership, strategic vision, and energy will be a tremendous asset to the NBC 5 Chicago newsroom team.”

Lattanzio joins the station with nearly 20 years of experience in digital media and broadcast journalism. Most recently, he served as director of digital media for NBC4 Washington (WRC) and Telemundo 44 Washington (WZDC) from 2021 to 2025. In that role, he led content strategy across linear TV, streaming, apps, websites, and social media platforms.

Before his work in Washington, Lattanzio spent 13 years with NBC 10 Philadelphia (WCAU-TV) and Telemundo 62 (WWSI-TV), working in roles ranging from producer to on-air reporter and digital lead. He was also the first journalist in NBCUniversal Local’s network to serve as a daily multiplatform contributor across both linear and digital content.

His reporting has received national and local honors, including a national Edward R. Murrow Award and an Emmy Award for his special report on the heroin epidemic, “Generation Addicted.” He was also a finalist for the Livingston Awards.

Lattanzio is a Philadelphia native and holds a bachelor’s degree in digital design from Philadelphia University, now known as Thomas Jefferson University.