AIMS to launch fully certified IPMX standard at ISE 2026

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions plans to formally launch the Internet Protocol Media Experience, or IPMX, as a fully developed and certifiable standard during Integrated Systems Europe 2026.

AIMS will showcase the first IPMX-compliant products that completed formal certification during a recent testing and certification event held in Geneva, Switzerland.

“This marks a defining moment for IPMX, AIMS and the Pro AV industry,” said Andrew Starks, a member of the AIMS board of directors and chair of its marketing working group. “After years of collaborative development and real-world testing, IPMX is launching at ISE as a certifiable and deployable technology, with products that have formally demonstrated interoperability and compliance.”

AIMS will demonstrate IPMX-based systems and present new training initiatives in development for 2026. The organization will also highlight live, real-world implementation of IPMX in its booth, with a focus on ease of deployment and operations in Pro AV environments.

Several AIMS member companies will participate in partner kiosks at the booth. Packet Storm, Providius, Evertz, MegaPixel and Meinberg will show IPMX-based systems designed for interoperability with other standards, including SMPTE ST 2110, AES67, JPEG XS and Dante.

ISE 2026 will also mark AIMS’ 10-year anniversary. The organization will host a public reception at its booth on Feb. 4 at 4:30 p.m. to commemorate both the milestone and the IPMX launch.

IPMX was developed by AIMS in collaboration with the Video Services Forum and the Advanced Media Workflow Association. It builds on the SMPTE ST 2110 standard and incorporates features tailored to broadcast and Pro AV use cases. These include asynchronous audio and video support, 4K60 transmission over a single gigabit network, HDCP content security and a control layer based on AMWA’s NMOS specifications.