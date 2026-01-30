Fox to air all 104 World Cup 2026 matches live across Fox and FS1

Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Sports has announced its broadcast schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring 340 hours of live first-run programming and 70 matches airing on Fox. The slate includes an unprecedented 40 primetime matches across FOX and FS1.

The coverage runs from June 11 through July 19, 2026, and includes every one of the tournament’s 104 matches. FOX will air 70 matches, while FS1 will carry 34. All matches will stream live and on demand in 4K via Fox One and the FOX Sports App.

Three of the tournament’s host nations—United States, Mexico and Canada—will have their opening matches featured on FOX. The U.S. Men’s National Team will play its Group D opener against Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12, preceded by a three-hour pregame show beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The team will face Australia on June 19 in Seattle and conclude group play against the winner of UEFA Playoff C on June 25 in Los Angeles.

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, will simulcast two matches: Mexico vs. South Africa on June 11 and USMNT vs. Paraguay on June 12. Tubi will also launch the FIFA World Cup FOX Hub on May 10, offering original programming and creator content.

Fox Sports will commemorate the United States’ 250th birthday on July 4 with coverage of two Round of 16 matches. Live programming on FOX will run from noon to 8 p.m. ET that day.

Group Stage highlights include a tripleheader on June 16 featuring France vs. Senegal, Norway vs. the winner of Playoff 2, and Argentina vs. Algeria. FOX and FS1 will broadcast six matches per day during the tournament’s final days of group play.

The final is scheduled for July 19 at 3 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey. FOX will begin coverage at noon with a three-hour pregame show.

All matches will include coverage from FOX’s talent roster, to be announced later, along with daily studio shows “FIFA World Cup Live” and “FIFA World Cup Today”.

Advertisement

This year’s event marks the first World Cup hosted by three countries. A record 48 teams will compete across 16 cities, including 11 in the United States.