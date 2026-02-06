Weekly insights on the technology, production and business decisions shaping media and broadcast. Free to access. Independent coverage. Unsubscribe anytime. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo has released the teaser to a promo for its upcoming coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The spot features actor Owen Wilson watching a football (North American soccer) game with commentary provided in Spanish. He repeats several of the phrases and comments how much he likes the language, but admits he isn’t sure what it means. He is then shown calling someone named “Sofia,” presumably for help with translation.

The teaser doesn’t specify who “Sofia” is — which is sort of the whole point of the spot. A graphic at the end promises the story will be continued on Super Bowl Sunday.

One possibility for who “Sofa” could be actress Sofía Vergara, who is bilingual. Vergara is known for her heavily accented English.

Given the teaser’s theme of Wilson not being able to translate Spanish, it’s possible, assuming Vergara is the unknown “Sofia,” that her thick accent may be used as a device to deepen Wilson’s confusion.

The identity of “Sofia” has not been confirmed, however.

Telemundo is airing coverage of Super Bowl LX Feb. 8, 2026, in Spanish. The full campaign is expected to begin airing across NBCUniversal and Telemundo properties, including Peacock, Feb. 8.