Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has released a promo for its new weeknight panel show “The Weeknight,” set to debut May 5, 2025. The show will feature Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez, will debut May 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. eastern. The show will run for an hour Tuesday through Friday, but expands to two hours on Mondays, going until 9 p.m.