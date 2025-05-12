Fox One aims for fall debut with live and on-demand content across FOX brands

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Corp. on Monday announced the name and launch plan for Fox One, a new direct-to-consumer streaming service that will consolidate the company’s news, sports and entertainment programming into a single platform.

Fox One will feature live streaming and on-demand access to Fox’s full range of content, including Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Deportes, Fox local stations and the Fox network. Subscribers will also have the option to include Fox Nation as part of the platform.

No pricing details were disclosed at launch. However, industry observers expect it to be approximately $20 per month.

The Fox One platform is built on the same technology infrastructure originally developed for Venu Sports, a joint streaming venture between Fox, the Walt Disney Co. and Warner Bros. Discovery that was discontinued due to legal action. Pete Distad, who led Venu Sports as chief executive, has joined Fox full-time and now oversees Fox One as its CEO.

“Fox One is designed to reach outside of the pay-TV bundle and deliver all the best Fox branded content directly to viewers wherever they are,” said Pete Distad, CEO of Fox One. “We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways.”

The platform will include personalization features that adapt to user viewing preferences and integrate live and on-demand video into a unified experience, according to the company.

Fox One is scheduled to launch in the fall, ahead of the National Football League and college football seasons.

