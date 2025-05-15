Consumer unit set to launch for Telemundo’s Sacramento, Fresno stations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Spanish-speaking audiences in California’s Central Valley will have a new resource to help resolve complaints related to consumer fraud, theft and abuse: Telemundo California Responde.

The effort, set for a June 2, 2025, launch, will combine resources from KCSO Telemundo 33 in Sacramento and KNSO in Fresno, which are both owned by NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Station Group.

The initiative will be led by recent hire Carolina Prato, who holds the titles of anchor, multimedia journalist and investigative reporter.

Telemundo California Responde investigations will air regularly during “Noticiero Telemundo California,” which broadcasts simultaneously on KCSO and KNSO, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m., and weekends at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Stories will also be available on the stations’ sites and apps.

Consumers can contact Telemundo California Responde by calling 855-622-2200 or submitting claims through the stations’ websites.

“Telemundo California Responde is here for local consumers who feel they have been wronged or have questions,” said Candy Duran, news director for Telemundo 33 Sacramento and Telemundo 51 Fresno, in a statement. “Our team is dedicated to answering their questions, addressing their concerns and sharing news that helps them navigate everyday life.”

Prato joined Telemundo 33 Sacramento and Telemundo 51 Fresno from Estrella TV in Houston. Previously, she spent nearly 15 years as news anchor and reporter for Milenio and Multimedios Television in Monterrey, Mexico. She also hosted her own program on RG La Deportiva Radio for 14 years.

“Carolina’s deep experience and strong connection with the community make her the perfect journalist to lead Telemundo California Responde,” added Duran. “Her passion for helping others and uncovering the truth will be a great asset to our viewers.”

NBC and Telemundo-owned stations began introducing local consumer investigative units in 2014, under localized versions of the names NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde. In addition to staffers located in each region or market, the efforts are also supported by the NBCU Local Consumer Investigative Center.

Combined, all of these efforts have recovered more than $90 million for consumers, according to NBCU.

With the addition of Telemundo California Responde, consumer units now operate across 33 Telemundo- and NBC-owned stations serving English- and Spanish-speaking community members across 21 U.S. markets and Puerto Rico.