Comcast Advertising launches AI platform for rapid TV commercial creation

Comcast Advertising has introduced an artificial intelligence platform designed to help small and local businesses create television commercials quickly and at reduced costs. The platform is built in collaboration with Waymark, a technology company specializing in AI-assisted video production.

The new offering allows advertisers to generate commercials by inputting their business website. The AI scans the content and produces a video, which can be customized with different messaging, graphics, voiceovers, and languages. This approach is intended to remove production barriers often cited by businesses seeking to advertise on TV.

“Making media buying easy and impactful is a core mission across Comcast Advertising’s portfolio,” said Dawn Williamson, chief revenue officer, Media Solutions. “Thanks to our Waymark partnership, we are excited to extend this mission directly to our Media Solutions offering.”

The platform enables modifications to existing ads for seasonal campaigns or targeting new audience segments. Comcast stated that thousands of ads have already been created using the tool, many for businesses new to multiscreen TV advertising.

Hayden Gilmer, vice president of revenue at Waymark, said the collaboration “marks a major leap forward in using AI technology to enhance accessibility and drive the evolution of TV advertising.”

Businesses using the platform cited ease of use and fast deployment as key benefits.

Waymark joined Comcast through LIFT Labs, an internal initiative connecting startups with Comcast NBCUniversal teams.

The AI platform is part of Comcast Advertising’s broader Media Solutions team, which was recently launched to centralize access to Comcast’s TV, streaming, and multiscreen advertising assets.

