‘Today’ co-anchor loses husband to brain cancer

Uche Ojeh, the husband of “Today” co-anchor Sheinelle Jones, has died at age 45 from brain cancer.

The news was shared with viewers on “Today” May 23, 2025 by fellow anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“There are no words for the pain we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children. Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. And so we want to take a moment to tell you more about the remarkable man who was Sheinelle’s perfect partner in life,” said Guthrie on air.

The couple had been married for 17 years and have three children.

According to NBC, the pair met when Jones, who was a freshman at the time, showed Ojeh, a high school senior, around campus in the late 1990s.

The couple had an eight-year relationship before getting engaged and married in September 2007.

Ojeh had been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

Jones joined NBC News in 2014 as part of the “Weekend Today” team. In 2019, she was elevated to the third hour of the show after NBC canceled “Megyn Kelly Today,” but still continued to work weekend shifts for several months.

In addition to co-hosting the third hour, Jones also has filled in at the main anchor desk during the first two hours while also hosting other segments across the franchise as needed.

Jones has been missing from the show since late 2024.

Earlier reports indicated that a health issue was affecting the couple’s children, according to sources. One of Jones’ sons does share a first name with his father, though it’s not clear if that led to confusion or if there may have been a separate issue.

There was no immediate word on if Jones will return to “Today” and, if so, when that might happen.