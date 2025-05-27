Hoda Kotb returning — for one day only — to fourth hour of ‘Today’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb is returning to the fourth hour of the NBC show’s franchise for one day as part of a promotional effort for her new wellness brand.

Kotb, who left the anchor chair at “Today” in January 2025, will be the guest co-host on “Today with Jenna and Friends” Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The show, which was known as “Today with Hoda and Jenna” when Kotb was still hosting, is currently using guest co-hosts alongside permanent host Jenna Bush Hager. The network has remained largely silent on its plans to replace Kotb on the hour, but filled her anchor chair with Craig Melvin.

Kotb had been co-anchor of the first two hours of “Today” since 2018, replacing Matt Lauer a few months after the network fired him for alleged sexual misconduct. Lauer has denied any wrongdoing..

After taking over the main anchor desk at “Today,” Kotb continued to co-host the fourth hour of the show that she had helmed with Kathie Lee Gifford since 2008.

Kotb is expected to promote a wellness venture she is launching during her one-day return to “Today.” It was not clear what its name will be, though it’s likely to be revealed May 28.

Kotb has been dropping teasers of the wellness initiative since April 2025.

In addition to the wellness offering, Kotb is continuing to host her NBC-produced podcast “Making Space with Hoda Kotb” and will also contribute reports to the show. In addition, she’s expected to appear on the network during upcoming Olympics coverage.

When announcing her departure from “Today,” Kotb indicated that she wanted to spend more time with friends and family, including adopted daughters Haley and Hope.

However, separate reports from unnamed sources indicated that Kotb’s exit may have been tied to a dispute over her pay. At the time, NBC did not comment on the matter other than to refer back to Kotb’s on-air announcement.

Kotb is running her wellness brand separate from NBC News, though it is not uncommon for broadcasts such as “Today” to have guests or guest co-hosts who are also in the middle of promoting a project.