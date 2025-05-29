ABC names David Wurtzel to lead ABC 7 in the Bay Area

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

David Wurtzel has been named president and general manager of ABC 7, KGO, the ABC Owned Television Station serving the San Francisco Bay Area.

The announcement was made by Chad Matthews, president of ABC Owned Television Stations. Wurtzel will oversee station operations and related businesses.

Wurtzel previously served as vice president of operations and business planning for the ABC Owned Television Stations, working in Los Angeles and Fresno. He has nearly two decades of experience with The Walt Disney Company, with a background in finance, strategic planning, contract negotiations, and compliance.

In his most recent role, he managed contractual and rights fee negotiations for special programming including the LA Pride Parade, Kingdom Day Parade, and LA Rams preseason football.

Matthews cited Wurtzel’s “strong analytical skills” and experience in managing business challenges as factors in the appointment.

Wurtzel acknowledged the recognition ABC 7 has received for its journalism, including recent Edward R. Murrow Awards, and stated his intention to build on the station’s multi-platform news delivery.

He has held roles in broadcast television, digital media, and distribution at Disney, with expertise in financial planning, technical accounting, and systems implementation.

Before joining Disney, Wurtzel worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment and Ernst and Young. He holds an MBA from Loyola Marymount University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is a certified public accountant in Massachusetts and serves on the board of the Media Financial Management Association.

Advertisement

KGO-TV is an ABC owned station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and the greater Bay Area.