NHRA selects Zixi for ultra-low latency live video delivery to distribution partner Endeavor

Zixi, the industry leader in enabling live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, today announced that the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), the premier drag racing sanctioning body in the United States, has selected Zixi to power the ultra-low latency delivery of live video feeds to its distribution partner, Endeavor.

To ensure a resilient and high-quality viewing experience, NHRA has deployed the Zixi platform within their own AWS account. This cloud-based deployment is optimized for performance and control, allowing NHRA to maintain full oversight of their streaming workflows, while leveraging Zixi’s advanced IP video transport technologies.

The solution features a dual-path configuration, utilizing both main and backup signal paths for fault-tolerant transmission. This failover design ensures continuous, reliable video delivery even in the event of network issues, providing operational confidence during live events.

With support for delivery over both cellular and public ISP connections, Zixi enables robust connectivity regardless of on-site infrastructure. The platform’s ultra-low latency capabilities are critical for live sports broadcasting, delivering high-quality streams with minimal delay, which is a must for drag racing’s fast-paced, real-time excitement.

Rob Hedrick, Senior Director, Production, NHRA said: “Zixi is the secret to ensuring reliable delivery to our fans. NHRA partnered with Zixi because we know being able to see the fastest motorsport depends on low-latency delivery. We deployed Zixi in our AWS environment to ensure NHRA has full visibility to spot issues before they happen. Coupled with our brand new LiveU encoders, and using LiveU for backup stream allows us to deliver the 8-10 hours of live event coverage we produce every day on NHRA.TV. Zixi’s ability to do transport stream processing and PID mapping allows seamless failover in case of loss from a provider. Zixi helps NHRA deliver the fastest motorsport reliably to our fans and broadcast partners.”

Additionally, Zixi’s powerful transport stream processing capabilities, including PID mapping, ensure downstream conformance and compatibility with all professional broadcast systems, further streamlining NHRA’s content distribution pipeline.

“We’re proud to support the NHRA as they deliver an exceptional viewing experience to racing fans around the world,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO, Zixi. “By leveraging Zixi’s platform , the NHRA ensures their content reaches partners like Endeavor with the utmost reliability and speed.”

