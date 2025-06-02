CNN chief national security correspondent leaving

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN’s chief national security correspondent, Alex Marquardt, is leaving the network.

“Tough to say goodbye but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business,” Marquardt posted on X June 2, 2025.

Marquardt had been at CNN for eight years, having joined the network from ABC News.

No official reason was given for Marquardt’s departure, though one of his reports could end up costing the network $5 million in damages as part of a defamation suit brought by Nemex Enterprises owner Zachary Young.

Scoop: CNN has dismissed its chief national security correspondent, Alex Marquardt, citing editorial differences, I'm told. The dismissal comes months after CNN settled its lawsuit with U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young. CNN declined to comment. More details tonight in @status.news. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy.bsky.social) 2025-06-02T15:01:35.934Z

Separately, Oliver Darcy reported that the exit was over “editorial differences.”

That report, which aired on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” in 2022, focused on allegations that Nemex “exploited” Afghans looking to leave the country.

A jury later found CNN owned Young compensatory damages over the report.

Marquardt did not indicate if he has a new job lined up or if he will stay in the television news business.