Bob DeCastro named co-anchor of Fox 11’s ‘Good Day LA’

Fox 11 has announced the promotion of reporter Bob DeCastro to co-anchor of “Good Day LA,” the station’s weekday morning news program.

DeCastro will join the main anchor desk from 5 to 9 a.m. each weekday on KTTV, and on the GDLA+ digital platform starting at 11 a.m.

“Bob’s promotion is a big win for the newsroom and for our viewers,” said Bobbi Gearhart, vice president of news at KTTV. “He brings unparalleled experience, deep community connection, and another dynamic energy to our morning team.”

DeCastro joined FOX 11 in 2004 and has reported on major regional and national stories. Before moving to Los Angeles, he worked for WNYW in New York, where he covered the Sept. 11 attacks, the anthrax scare, and the crash of American Airlines Flight 587.

He began his journalism career in San Diego after responding to a newspaper advertisement for a cable television reporter position. Before entering journalism, DeCastro served as a U.S. Navy lieutenant aboard a destroyer based in San Diego.

DeCastro has lived and worked in several cities across the United States, including Las Vegas, Reno, and Chico.