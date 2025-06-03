Matrox Video offering Unreal Engine plug-in support for SDI and ST 2110 NIC cards

Matrox Video announced Unreal Engine plug-in support with DSX LE5, DSX LE6 Series, and X.mio5 12G SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 Network Interface Controller (NIC) cards. Supporting both Windows and Linux environments, this plug-in enables OEMs and system integrators to develop high-resolution, broadcast-grade virtual production and virtual studio workflows using Unreal Engine 5.5.

The Matrox Video ST 2110 network interface cards (NICs) offer 10/25 GbE and 100 GbE connectivity to deliver up to eight channels of UHD or two channels of 8K inputs and outputs. Built for high-performance media workflows, these NICs meet the precision timing demands of PTP (Precision Time Protocol) and real-time IP video transport critical for ST 2110-based motion graphic and virtual production applications. The Matrox Video Unreal Engine plug-in supports features essential to in-camera visual effects ICVFX workflows, including nDisplay and Inner Frustum Split, enabling the deployment of scalable, photorealistic environments for LED wall productions.

Matrox Video 12G SDI NICs support up to 12 reconfigurable SDI inputs and outputs, with up to four 12G inputs and four 12G outputs, and with an additional four reconfigurable 3G SDI I/Os. In addition, for both SDI and ST 2110, Matrox Video’s onboard Motion Adaptive De-interlacer ensures that Unreal Engine receives progressive video inputs from interlaced sources, improving image quality and consistency across live and recorded content. Compatible with a wide range of NVIDIA- and AMD-powered systems, the Matrox Video Unreal Engine plug-in gives customers the flexibility to scale their virtual production infrastructure to meet varying performance and budget requirements.

Matrox Video also offers cost-effective entry-level hardware, making it a practical on-ramp for studios migrating to open standards-based SDI and AV-over-IP ST 2110 workflows. Trusted in field-proven ST 2110 deployments, Matrox Video NIC cards simplify network and PTP integration while easing the migration from SDI/HDMI to IP.

“We’re excited to offer the Unreal Engine plug-in to our proven SDI and ST 2110 product families,” said Francesco Scartozzi, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at Matrox Video. “OEMs and integrators can now leverage our hardware to create powerful, synchronized, high-fidelity pipelines for live production, XR stages, and virtual sets.”