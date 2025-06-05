AccuWeather expands FAST channel distribution with Vizio partnership

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

AccuWeather NOW, the free ad-supported streaming television channel focused on weather coverage, is now available to Vizio customers through the WatchFree+ platform, the company announced June 3.

The channel offers national and local forecasts, video reports on weather’s impact on health, sports and travel, and long-form content on significant weather events and environmental topics. Vizio joins other AccuWeather NOW distribution partners including Roku, Xumo and LG.

“We are thrilled to be working with VIZIO to bring the most recognized and most accurate forecasts and warnings as well as comprehensive and compelling weather content to their community,” said Steven R. Smith, CEO of AccuWeather. “At AccuWeather, we are committed to providing unparalleled weather insights and forecasts that help people, communities and companies stay safer and make the best weather-impacted decisions. We are delighted to strengthen that commitment to the VIZIO universe.”

In addition to the FAST channel, AccuWeather has introduced a dedicated app on the Vizio platform. The app delivers forecasts tailored by ZIP code, national weather video news and severe weather alerts.

AccuWeather has provided meteorological services for more than 60 years and is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania.