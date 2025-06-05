Gracenote analysis reveals limited metadata in CTV sports programming

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gracenote has released a report detailing how its contextual video data can support advertisers seeking more transparent and targeted buys in the connected TV space.

The report includes business intelligence, market data and campaign findings intended to address ongoing concerns about visibility in programmatic CTV advertising.

According to eMarketer, programmatic transactions are projected to account for $27 billion of the $32 billion expected to be spent on CTV advertising in 2025. The figure is forecast to rise to $46.9 billion by 2028, overtaking traditional TV ad spending. However, despite the growth, advertisers often lack clarity on ad placements and audience delivery.

Gracenote’s analysis revealed that only 14.3% of CTV ad inventory for sports programming included league information, while just 17.9% included team information. The report states that more complete metadata in the bidstream—such as standardized program and TV listing data—can help advertisers identify relevant content and improve ad targeting.

An example cited in the report is the May 17 WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky. The game, featuring Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, was distributed by nearly 2,000 affiliates and streaming platforms. The availability of detailed metadata enabled advertisers to distinguish it from more than 25 other live sports events airing at the same time, offering more targeted placement opportunities.

“CTV is a strong channel for advertisers today but opportunities exist to make it even better,” said Bill Michels, chief product officer at Gracenote. “We’re pleased to provide new insights to brands seeking to maximize the potential of CTV and have confidence that the channel is effectively delivering on their advertising objectives.”

The report also includes a breakdown of recent CTV ad investments in women’s sports, analysis of reach opportunities in WNBA content and case studies on contextual campaign strategies. Gracenote’s metadata offerings aim to serve as a standardized taxonomy to aid media buyers and sellers in both direct and programmatic transactions.

