ABC News‘ “Good Morning America” has released a promo featuring anchors returning home to connect with their roots.

The spot features George Stephanopoulos with his wife, actor and comedian Ali Wentworth, Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, Will Reeve and fiancée Amanda Dubin and Ginger Zee.

Others make appearances alongside the talent as members of the community, friends and family.

The promo uses a voiceover from former “GMA” co-anchor Charles Gibson and a cut from Ben Rector’s “Drive” from his “Magic” album, a song that ties into the “coming home” theme.

“GMA” is marking its 50th anniversary in November 2025.

In addition to the notion of anchors heading back to their hometowns, the spot could also be viewed as a nod to the broadcast’s upcoming move to the “home” of ABC News and parent Disney in New York City. “GMA” is slated to make the move from Times Square to the Robert A. Iger Building in Hudson Square later in 2025, where it will broadcast from an enclosed basement-level studio.