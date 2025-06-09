Accedo deploys and manages Turkish streaming service, Exxen

Global provider of video streaming software and services, Accedo, has been chosen by AcunMedya to manage its Turkish subscription streaming service, Exxen. In order to further its global footprint, AcunMedya, has appointed Accedo to take full responsibility of operating, managing and enhancing the Exxen service, improving reliability and performance while optimizing the user experience for over 500,000 global subscribers.

AcunMedya produces more than 5,000 hours of primetime broadcast television each year, operates two national mainstream TV channels in Turkey, and even owns production companies and football clubs. This means that Exxen is able to deliver an engaging mix of its own original content, coupled with foreign productions and live sports events.

Accedo provided and managed an end-to-end solution including tech stack partners, user and content data migration, integrations, and apps for multiple connected TV, mobile, and web platforms. The technical operation of the service is being managed entirely by Accedo to ensure a smooth and consistent quality of service and user experience, even during peaks around live sporting events, monitored by Accedo Insights, the award-winning observability service.

Meliksah İşcan, EVP AcunMedya, commented: “In a rapidly evolving technological and commercial landscape, agility is key to sustaining growth. At Exxen, our complex and dynamic operations demand a flexible, future-ready platform strategy. Our partnership with Accedo and its end-to-end platform management marks a pivotal step in this direction. Accedo’s proven expertise in video solutions and its adaptive, collaborative approach have enabled us to streamline daily workflows, enhance user experience, and align our technology with our long-term growth strategy. This partnership allows us to focus on delivering high-quality content while ensuring that our platform remains scalable, efficient, and ready for continued expansion.”

Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo Group added “Exxen is a popular streaming service delivering a wide range of premium and exclusive content to viewers in Turkey and beyond. With hugely popular content, Exxen needed a partner who could help manage those peaks while delivering state of the art user experiences. We look forward to continuing to support further growth of the service.”