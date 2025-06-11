Roku study shows consumers more open to shoppable TV

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Roku and Dentsu released findings from a new study that examines how U.S. consumers engage with shoppable television advertising. The data indicates an increasing openness to interactive ads and emphasizes the importance of value-based engagement.

The research, conducted by Luth Research through an online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, found that a majority of streamers are interested in making purchases directly through their television. Participants all used at least one ad-supported streaming service and engaged with content through a smart TV or streaming device.

According to the study, 72 percent of respondents reported paying more attention to ads that reflect their interests and purchasing history. Additionally, 71 percent were more attentive to brands or products they had previously purchased.

Nearly half of the surveyed consumers said they would notice ads that enable them to buy items featured in content, particularly in the apparel and electronics categories. Over half expressed interest in using digital carts or pre-saved credentials to complete TV-based purchases.

Despite high perceived value, there was a disconnect with actual engagement: 83 percent viewed relevant ads as valuable, but only 34 percent said they paid attention to them.

Roku reported that pairing video ads with interactive features increased unaided brand recall by 58 percent, based on Kantar Milward Brown Roku normative averages. These interactive formats were also found to enhance brand equity even when no immediate purchase occurred.

“Shoppable TV ads have immense potential to drive engagement and conversion, but to scale, they must deliver clear value to consumers,” said Jeffrey Bustos, senior vice president of retail media analytics at Merkle.

Sal Candela, Roku’s vice president of global agency partnerships, stated that the findings reinforce Roku’s role in delivering both performance and brand impact. Roku is currently recognized as a preferred connected TV partner by Dentsu.

