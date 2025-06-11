Former ABC News-er Terry Moran updates profile, links to a Substack account

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran may be headed to Substack.

Moran, who was axed after ABC declined to renew his contract after a controversial X post calling Donald Trump and aide Stephen Miller “world-class haters,” updated his X profile to include “independent journalist” and adding a link to what appears to be his Substack user profile.

While this isn’t definitive proof that Moran is diving into the Substack world, he wouldn’t be the first former network news personality to dive into independent publishing on the platform or similar offerings.

It’s also not certain if the Substack account is indeed controlled directly by Moran, though his linking to it from X is a strong indication that it is his official presence on the platform.

Currently Moran’s Substack account only includes a “Coming soon” public post from March 12, 2023, which is subtitled “This is Terry Moran . (sic).” There are also 33 other Substack accounts listed under the “Reads” tab but it is not clear when they may have been added.

The corresponding standalone newsletter page for the account lists it as having “over 1,000 subscribers” (his profile page lists “1.3K+ subscribers”) as of this writing in the field outputted by Substack’s system, but it’s not clear when those signups occurred. It’s also not clear if anything has been sent to subscribers.

This page is subtitled “My personal Substack” and, although it’s not clear when that text was created, could imply that Moran was tinkering around with creating a Substack back in 2023.

The profile also has Moran’s photo but also still lists him as being “Journalist, ABC News.” It does not appear that Moran has undergone Substack’s verification process.

Advertisement