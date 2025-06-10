ABC News axes Terry Moran

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News correspondent Terry Moran, who was suspended after creating a social media post calling Donald Trump and Stephen Miller “world-class haters,” will not return from that leave.

ABC confirmed that Moran will not return to work for the network and that it exercised its right not to renew his contract.

The post was deleted from Moran’s account in the hours after it went live.

The network reportedly took advantage of the fact Moran’s contract was set to expire June 13, 2025, sources told CNN, which likely made it easier to dismiss him with less fuss. It was not clear if the network was already in talks about renewing Moran’s deal at the time.

ABC indicated that Moran violated company policies, though it did not specify which one. However, it’s likely the network felt he was in violation rules involving ethics, which typically discourage or bar editorial staffers from sharing personal views, especially ones centered around politics.

No replacement for Moran, who was senior national correspondent for the network, was named.

The network has a stable of other reporters with the “national correspondent” role somewhere in their title, including Trevor Ault, Mireya Villarreal and Mola Lenghi, according to its press website. Byron Pitts and Steve Osunsami both hold the “senior” version of the title, while Deborah Roberts is the network’s “senior national affairs correspondent,” which is often a slightly different role.

The network could opt to hire a replacement or promote within — or simply keep the national reporting team as is, at least for the immediate future — though there was no sign what direction it might go.

Advertisement

Moran recently conducted a high-profile interview with Trump from the Oval Office. That interview marked Trump’s first broadcast network interview since taking office.

Earlier in 2025, ABC News agreed to pay a foundation connected to Trump $15 million as a settlement for a defamation suit he brought against the network. That decision was reportedly met with disappointment within the news division.

Separate reports have indicated that ABC News execs — as well as those at other networks — may be wary of crossing paths with Trump even as its working journalists continue to dig into alleged corruption and scandals within the administration.