ABC News suspends Terry Moran after Trump-interviewer called official ‘world-class hater’

ABC News has benched senior national correspondent Terry Moran after he called Donald Trump and Stephen Miller “world-class haters” on social media.

The comments, which were posted to X and later deleted, said, in part, that Miller, who is Trump’s deputy chief of staff, is “a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred.”

He also wrote that Trump’s “…hatred (is) only a means to an end, and that end (is) his own glorification.”

ABC News confirmed that Moran has been suspended, but offered no further details.

“ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards,” the spokesperson said.

Miller later shot back, labeled the post as a “full public meltdown” and criticizing what he called “corporate press in America.”

“For decades, the privileged anchors and reporters narrating and gatekeeping our society have been radicals adopting a journalist’s pose. Terry pulled off his mask,” Miller wrote.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary told FNC that Moran’s post as “unacceptable and unhinged” while bashing what she called “legacy media.”

Moran’s comments garnered both support and criticism after they were posted, with some praising him for speaking the truth while others criticized him for using his public platform to offer criticism of Trump and Miller. It was also noted that Moran has a history of criticizing Trump.

None of Trump’s surrogates clarified how Moran’s comments might be different from ones pro-MAGA figures have posted Democratic presidents, including President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama.

Moran notably landed the first network interview with Trump April 29, 2025. Trump appeared to try to poke fun at Moran and ABC by saying he was not not aware of who Moran was before the interview was arranged.

ABC News agreed to pay Trump $15 million after he sued the network for defamation. That decision reportedly caused waves within the network and newsroom. There has been speculation that network execs are wary of having its talent continue to bash Trump. CBS News, meanwhile, is facing a separate lawsuit that remains active.