Tubi surpasses 100 million monthly active users in May

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, reported in June that it surpassed 100 million monthly active users and more than 1 billion hours of total viewing time in May 2025.

According to Nielsen’s The Gauge for May, Tubi accounted for 2.2 percent of total television viewing minutes in the United States during the month.

Tubi attributed the growth to demand from younger and cordless audiences, including Generation Z and millennials. A March MRI Cord Evolution Study indicated that 67 percent of Tubi users are cord cutters or have never subscribed to traditional pay television services.

“In the fierce battle for consumer attention, Tubi continues to gain momentum by offering something different: premium on-demand entertainment that is 100% free for viewers and 100% powered by ads,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi, in a statement. “Tubi is resonating with cordless audiences, younger audiences and audiences that dictate culture, define trends and represent billions in purchasing power. At a time when every marketing dollar counts, Tubi is becoming the essential platform for advertisers to reach essential consumers.”

Tubi’s programming catalog includes approximately 300,000 movies and TV episodes, along with 400 Tubi Originals. The company reported that more than 95 percent of viewership is focused on on-demand content rather than live, linear channels.

One in four viewers watches Tubi Originals, according to the company.

Planned upcoming releases include “Breaking Bear,” “Big Mood” season two, “Sidelined 2: Intercepted,” and several young adult titles. The platform is also expanding into sports-themed content and will feature projects such as “Destination World Cup 2026” and “Zero Start: The Cam Ward Story.”

Tubi also announced several new ad products as part of its upfront presentations.

These include Tubi Wrappers for film promotions, Carousels for product showcases, new Pause Ad Formats, and Tubi Moments, which integrate advertising with contextual content. Additional offerings include Tubi Storefronts and Tubi Prime, which provide guaranteed placements in high-traffic, brand-safe programming.

Tubi’s performance in May came amid broader gains for the streaming sector.

YouTube remained the most-watched platform, accounting for 12.5 percent of total television viewing and leading the category for the fourth consecutive month. Nielsen also reported that, for the first time, combined streaming viewership surpassed both cable and broadcast. Streaming accounted for 44.8 percent of total TV usage, compared with 24.1 percent for cable and 20.1 percent for broadcast.