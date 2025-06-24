ZOE Broadcasting continues to invest in PlayBox Neo, now with EMAM, reinforcing its global networks with infrastructure upgrades

ZOE Broadcasting Network, Inc. (ZBNI/ZOE TV), a valued customer of PlayBox Neo for over a decade, has further solidified its position among global television networks by upgrading its infrastructure with PlayBox Neo’s fully integrated channel branding and playout solutions.

ZBNI is a leading multimedia network that is well-respected in the Philippines and is one of the country’s most established free-to-air television networks, transmitting programmes over the network and using direct-to-home satellite infrastructure.

Supervised by PlayBox Neo’s APAC regional office, in close collaboration with technology partner EMAM, the latest project involved the deployment of comprehensive PlayBox Neo Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) systems, seamlessly integrated with the eMAM Vault solution at ZBNI’s studio headquarters in Manila. The eMAM Vault platform manages media processing, storage and archive in the cloud and on-premise environments. It can run on one or two servers locally, in the cloud, or as a hybrid to manage any quantity of media in storage and archive.

“This powerful combination ensures high operational efficiency, reliability, and scalability, tailored to meet ZBNI’s evolving broadcasting needs while building on over 10 years of successful collaboration with PlayBox Neo.” PlayBox Neo’s APAC regional office Sales Manager Iulian Ionescu points out.

EMAM, Inc. President David Miller adds, “The PlayBox Neo system with our eMAM Vault allows reporters and video editors to quickly and easily ingest and archive video clips, graphics and images for news editing using Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects. Other departments at ZOE TV, such as programming and traffic operations, have full access for browsing the media library, where they can upload and download material from the eMAM Vault platform for other daily playout scheduling and other workflow needs.”

Generio B. Perdigon, Head of the ZOE TV Technical Department notes, “Our vision at ZBNI is to be the most trusted and consistent world-class multimedia network, which is only achievable by having the best technological back-up. We are in a safe pair of hands with the PlayBox Neo team to help steer us into the future, to reach out to every generation. With over 25 years of successful innovation to their name, PlayBox Neo is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of broadcast playout and channel branding solutions, and we are proud to have the support of a company that has pioneered the development of high-efficiency server-based and cloud-based playout to support the scaling of our communication networks. We value our long term partnership with PlayBox Neo.”

PlayBox Neo’s CEO and Founder Pavlin Rahnev comments, “The excellent relationship we enjoy with ZBNI, underscores their ongoing trust in PlayBox Neo’s cutting-edge technology to deliver reliable and efficient broadcasting solutions. We are very proud to support them and play a part in their valuable legacy as they continue to expand their reach and maintain their established standing in the region.”

Operating television and radio stations across the Philippines, ZBNI has become the home to “the latest TV experience for Filipinos” offering “relevant, informative, and entertaining content geared toward “uplifting and inspiring shows of life, love and hope,” educational programs, local and foreign movies, and best-loved ABS-CBN shows through a free-to-air block-time arrangement including programs from the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia), Knowledge Channel and others. ZBNI provides Bible-based programming to transform and uplift lives in the Philippines and across the globe by producing and broadcasting competitive, creative, and informative content using innovative technology. Using broadcast media efficiently for global outreach to share the good news of the Gospel message appealed to the original founder Eddie Villanueva, who established the network in in 1984.

