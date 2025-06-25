ITV to relocate daytime programming to new London facility

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In a bid to reduce costs, ITV is planning to relocate daytime production to London’s Covent Garden, using a space that previously housed Celebro Studios.

The Sun notes that production of “Lorraine,” “This Morning” and “Loose Women” will move away from BBC Studioworks’ Television Centre for the new home.

The property, known as The Hospital Club, features a basement studio of similar scale to Studio TC2 at Television Centre – the current home of “Lorraine” and “Loose Women.” Interestingly, Studio H at The Hospital Club was one of the first in the United Kingdom with HD cameras and facilities, under the vision and ownership of Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.

Celebro Studio took over the space in 2023, completing an infrastructure upgrade and turning it into a rental facility with multiple studios and support spaces. Celebro primarily produces broadcasts for various international news outlets such as TRT Global, corporate users and live events.

ITV has not officially confirmed reports but did comment that “a new location in central London” was coming for the programming. It’s unclear whether ITV has purchased the facility from Celebro or is leasing it for the programs, with Celebro providing production support.

“Good Morning Britain,” meanwhile, is slated to relocate to ITN’s headquarters on Gray’s Inn Road.