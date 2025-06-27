Streaming platforms abandon binge model for hybrid release strategies

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Major U.S. streaming services are moving away from full-season drops, adopting weekly and batch release schedules to extend subscriber engagement and reduce churn rates, according to new data from BB Media, a Fabric Data Company.

The shift represents a major change in how platforms approach content distribution, with analysis showing that traditional all-at-once releases can lead to immediate subscription cancellations once viewers finish a series.

Netflix, which built its brand on the binge-watching model, continues to release 68% of its original series in full seasons. However, the platform has begun experimenting with alternative approaches, including split-season releases and multi-episode premieres followed by weekly drops.

Prime Video demonstrated the most significant change in release strategy during 2025, increasing its use of all-at-once releases from 33% to 67%. The platform applied a hybrid approach to “Reacher” season three, releasing the first three episodes together before switching to weekly installments.

Netflix’s “Beauty in Black” exemplified the split-season approach, with the first eight episodes premiering in October 2024 and the second batch following in March 2025.

Platforms diversify distribution methods

Disney+ and Max adopted similar strategies in 2025, with both platforms implementing split-season launches previously seen on Netflix and Prime Video.

Disney+ applied four release models in equal proportion during the first quarter of 2025: all-at-once, weekly drops, split-season releases, and weekly releases with multi-episode previews.

Max showed the most dramatic shift, reducing all-at-once releases to 11% compared to 50% in previous periods, Fabric found. The platform’s original series “The Pitt,” which premiered in January 2025, followed a weekly release schedule throughout its run.

Fabric analysis of several high-profile series reveals the effectiveness of grouped releases. “Cobra Kai’s” final season, released in three batches across July, November, and February, generated demand spikes before and during each episode drop.

“Andor’s” second season used four weekly batches of three episodes each, with demand rising steadily and peaking mid-season while maintaining momentum throughout the release period.

Audience behavior drives strategy changes

Viewership patterns show spikes over weekends, particularly for series with Thursday or Friday releases, while weekday viewing typically involves one or two episodes per session.

The analysis suggests that grouped releases of two to four episodes at launch provide optimal results by satisfying binge viewers while maintaining long-term engagement. Weekly-only drops tend to underperform until multiple episodes become available.

“The Last of Us” seasons on Max demonstrated this pattern, with viewership climbing gradually after premieres but improving significantly once audiences could access multiple episodes.

“Invincible’s” split-season approach on Prime Video showed declining engagement between November 2023 and March 2024, indicating that grouped drops outperform isolated weekly episodes.

Hybrid strategies apply almost exclusively to original content, with Fabric data showing 80% of licensed series still receiving all-at-once releases.

This pattern reflects the limited retention value of staggered releases for content that has already aired elsewhere.

Max occasionally applies hybrid models to licensed content from partner brands like Cartoon Network, representing an exception to industry practice.

Upcoming series continue the adoption of hybrid formats across platforms.

Netflix will release “Wednesday” season two in two parts with four episodes each, scheduled for August 6 and September 3. The platform will simultaneously add “Scandal,” an ABC original, in full on June 17, maintaining its all-at-once strategy for non-original content.

Disney+ plans a two-episode premiere for “Ironheart” on June 24, followed by weekly drops. Prime Video will launch “Countdown” with a three-episode drop on June 25, continuing with weekly releases.