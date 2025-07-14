Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“People say news is negative,” is the opening line of a promo from CBS’s KYW in Philadelphia.

The station, which brands on air as “CBS News Philadelphia” and underwent a significant brand update in 2023, then encourages viewers to “break through the noise and listen for the heartbeat.”

The promo also leverages a collection of clips from around the Philly area along with audio clips of interviews with community members. Prominent KYW personalities also make an appearance.

Near the end, the tagline “Finding 💚 in every beat” is shown on-screen, with a green heart icon with a segmented, pulsating effect that was also part of the 2023 brand overhaul created by Matchstic.

The line leverages a play on words of the “heartbeat” theme as well as a reference to a reporter’s “beat.”

The effect, which can also be applied to the station’s “3” logo, is also featured on a shirt in the promo. Also included are the vertical pill-like segments that flow down the final screen in a sort of simplified “Matrix” look.