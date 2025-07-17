Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The first promo for CBS Atlanta has dropped.

On August 16, the CBS affiliation will move from Gray Media’s WANF to CBS-owned station WUPA.

CBS’s new home will carry the network’s full schedule of entertainment, news, and sports programming. As part of the transition, CBS will also introduce CBS News Atlanta, a streaming channel providing continuous local news, weather, and traffic coverage for regional audiences.

In the first promo, various quotes from popular CBS programming are included, such as “today’s a fresh start” and “don’t look back.” All of these quotes allude to a change.

The announce on the promo proclaims “CBS has a new home in the ATL.”